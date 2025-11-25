Pregnancy

Discontinuing GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Before Pregnancy Tied to Risk for Adverse Outcomes

GLP-1 RA use with subsequent prepregnancy or early pregnancy discontinuation linked to higher risk for preterm delivery, gestational diabetes
glp1 semaglutide
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Weight
Gestational Diabetes
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com