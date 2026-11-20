FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Doxycycline used for respiratory tract infection (RTI) or acne during early pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for pregnancy loss, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Almut G. Winterstein, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues examined the risk for pregnancy loss after doxycycline exposure in the first trimester in a retrospective active-comparator cohort study. Data were obtained from the Merative MarketScan commercial (2005 to 2021) and Medicaid claims (1999 to 2019) for pregnancies ending in loss or live birth among women aged 12 to 55 years.The analyses included 218,234 pregnant participants with RTI (110,254 in MarketScan and 107,980 in Medicaid) and 6,636 with acne (4,719 in MarketScan and 1,917 in Medicaid). The researchers found that doxycycline use was associated with an increased risk for pregnancy loss compared with amoxicillin use among those with RTI (adjusted risk ratios, 1.54 and 1.40 in MarketScan and Medicaid, respectively). Similar results were seen for the comparison with macrolides (adjusted risk ratios, 1.39 and 1.36 in MarketScan and Medicaid, respectively). The comparison with topical clindamycin was statistically significant in MarketScan (adjusted relative risk, 1.49) but not in Medicaid among patients with acne."Exposure to doxycycline in early pregnancy is associated with a higher risk for pregnancy loss in women with RTI or acne, and this association is unlikely to be driven by confounding by indication," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter