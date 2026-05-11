Pregnancy

Endometriosis Linked to Increased Risk for Congenital Anomalies

IVF or intracytoplasmic injection mediated 11.0 percent of the associated risk, while subfertility, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination did not
endometriosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Birth Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Cleft Palate
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