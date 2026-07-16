Pregnancy

Epidural Analgesia in Labor Appears to Be Safe for Newborns

No clinically significant risks seen across range of neonatal morbidity and mortality outcomes
pregnant pregnancy birth
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Pregnancy
Prescription Drugs
Childbirth
Anesthesia
Newborn Health
logo
www.healthday.com