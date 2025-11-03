Fertility Treatment at Older Ages Unlikely to Succeed With Patients' Eggs

MONDAY, Nov. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- From age 43 years onward, assisted reproductive technologies (ART)-conceived births mainly result from donor egg treatments, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in Population Studies.Luzia Bruckamp, from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Ester Lazzari, Ph.D., from the University of Vienna, analyzed all ART treatments in the United Kingdom from 1991 to 2018.The researchers found increasing ART usage from 1991 to 2018. In 2018, ART-conceived births contributed 3.0 percent to the total fertility rate and 14.9 percent to fertility rates among women aged 45 to 50 years. A clear age-related decline was seen in ART success rates when using women's own eggs, but rates were consistent across age groups with use of donor eggs. ART-conceived births mainly resulted from donor egg treatments from age 43 years onward."Many people may not be fully aware of the implications of postponing parenthood. While assisted reproduction can help many to achieve their desired family size, it cannot completely counteract the effects of maternal age," Lazzari said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter