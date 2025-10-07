Pregnancy

Few Women Return to Use Frozen Eggs

From 2014 to 2021, there was a fourfold increase in women freezing their eggs, but only 5.7 percent returned to use them in five to seven years
fertility cryopreservation
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Infertility
Fertility
IVF

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com