Pregnancy

First-Trimester Ultrasounds Detect 40 Percent of Anomalies

Detection rates increasing stepwise by protocol detail
ultrasound
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Birth Defects
Ultrasound

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com