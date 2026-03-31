Pregnancy

Global Maternal Mortality Ratio Reported at 190.5 Deaths/100,000 Livebirths in 2023

Drop seen in global maternal mortality rate from 1990, but 104 countries and territories did not meet Sustainable Development Goal 3.1 target
hospital death
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Journal
Pregnancy
Mortality
Global Health

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