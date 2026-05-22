Pregnancy

High Glucose Without GDM Linked to Poorer Birth Outcomes

Fail GCT/no GDM group had increased birth weight z-score and increased risks for LGA and preterm birth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Birth
Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Glucose
Pregnancy Complications
Blood Sugar
Low Birth Weight
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