High Level of Approval Observed for Polygenic Embryo Screening

FRIDAY, May 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There is a high level of approval for use of polygenic embryo screening, according to a study published online May 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Rémy A. Furrer, Ph.D., from the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues surveyed U.S. adults to examine general attitudes, interests, and concerns relating to use of PES in a survey study. Data were collected from one stratified sample and one nonprobability sample. Sample 1 included 1,427 respondents with demographic data available; and sample 2 included 192 respondents.

The researchers found that 72.0 percent of sample 1 respondents expressed approval for PES and 81.9 percent expressed some interest in using PES if undergoing in vitro fertilization. Among these respondents, approval for using PES for embryo selection was notably high for physical and psychiatric health conditions (77.7 and 72.0 percent, respectively). However, minority approval was seen for embryo selection based on PES for behavioral traits and physical traits (36.0 and 30.3 percent, respectively). Pronounced concerns were seen for PES leading to false expectations and promoting eugenic practices; 55.3 and 54.8 percent of respondents found them very and extremely concerning, respectively. Sample 2 respondents were presented concerns at survey onset and survey end (95 versus 97), with concerns at survey end associated with less approval, more uncertainty, and slightly higher disapproval.

"The high level of public approval and interest regarding PES raises concerns over the lack of regulation and professional guidance on what type of polygenic embryo health conditions or traits should be screened and under what circumstances," the authors write.

One author received personal fees from MyHeritage.

Abstract/Full Text