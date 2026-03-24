Higher Maternal UPF Intake Linked to Smaller Early Embryonic Growth

TUESDAY, March 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher maternal ultraprocessed food (UPF) intake is associated with smaller early embryonic growth and yolk sac volume, while higher paternal UPF intake is associated with reduced fecundability, according to a study published online March 25 in Human Reproduction.Celine H.X. Lin, from the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and colleagues examined periconceptional dietary intake at median 12+3 weeks of gestation to assess the combined influence of maternal and paternal UPF consumption on fertility outcomes. The study included 831 women and 651 male partners.The researchers found that the median UPF intake was 22.0 and 25.1 percent of total food intake for women and men, respectively. In women, UPF intake was not associated with fertility outcomes. Higher maternal UPF intake was associated with smaller crown-rump length at 7 weeks of gestation (difference, −0.13 standard deviation score [SDS] per SDS increase in UPF intake) and with small yolk sac volume at 7 weeks of gestation (difference, −0.14 SDS per SDS increase in UPF intake) in fully adjusted continuous models. After adjustment, higher UPF intake in men was associated with decreased fecundability and increased subfertility risk in the continuous models (fecundability ratio, 0.90; odds ratio, 1.36 per SDS increase in UPF intake), but not with first-trimester development."Our findings suggest that a diet low in UPFs would be best for both partners, not only for their own health, but also for their chances of pregnancy and the health of their unborn child," lead author Romy Gaillard, M.D., Ph.D., also from the Erasmus University Medical Center, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter