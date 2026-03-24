Pregnancy

Higher Maternal UPF Intake Linked to Smaller Early Embryonic Growth

Higher paternal UPF intake linked to decreased fecundability and increased subfertility risk, but not with first-trimester development
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Infertility
Fertility
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