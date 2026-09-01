Pregnancy

Higher Parental Vitamin B12 Tied to Lower Prevalence of Birth Defects

Predicted prevalence of birth defects lower at levels of 906 to 1,131 nmol/L for postconception maternal RBC folate
pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Parenting
Vitamins and Minerals
Pregnancy
Birth Defects
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