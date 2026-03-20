Pregnancy

Injectable, Extended-Release Buprenorphine Feasible for Opioid Use Disorder During Pregnancy

Leads to superior rates of illicit opioid abstinence and improved outcomes compared with sublingual buprenorphine
pregnant pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Drug Abuse Treatment
Pregnancy
Opioids
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Infants
Opioid Use Disorder
Adverse Events
Buprenorphine

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