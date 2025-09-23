Pregnancy

Inpatient Hep C Consultation After Delivery Tied to Better Treatment Completion

Findings compared with traditional postpartum outpatient referral for women with HCV-affected pregnancies
Inpatient Hep C Consultation After Delivery Tied to Better Treatment Completion
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Viruses
Journal
Motherhood
Hepatitis
Postpartum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com