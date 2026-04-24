Pregnancy

Less Than Half of Pregnant Women With Opioid Use Disorder Receive Meds

Co-occuring pain or concurrent substance use disorder diagnosis other than OUD negatively associated with MOUD receipt
pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Mental Health
Prescription Drugs
Opioid Use Disorder

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