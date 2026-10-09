Pregnancy

Low Levels of Placental Growth Factor in Pregnancy Linked to Subsequent ADHD in Offspring

Findings show ADHD risk increases with lower levels of PIGF during third trimester
pregnant pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Neurology
ADHD
Biomarkers
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