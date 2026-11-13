Pregnancy

Lowering Doses of Maternal OUD Meds Not Linked to Severity of Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal

Author says reducing the dose does not provide easier withdrawal for infants but puts mothers at risk
pregnant pregnancy pills medications
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Opioid Use Disorder
Withdrawal
Newborn Health
Buprenorphine