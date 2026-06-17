Pregnancy

Maternal RSV Vaccination in Pregnancy Reduces Infant Hospitalizations

Findings seen for RSV-associated acute respiratory illness and lower respiratory tract disease in the first 90 days after birth
vaccine pregnant pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Child Health
Pregnancy
Infants
RSV
Hospitalization
Infectious Disease
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