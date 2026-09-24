Pregnancy

Maternal Vitamin D Status Linked to Preterm Delivery

Authors say more research needed to determine which women will benefit from interventions
vitamin D
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Vitamins and Minerals
Birth
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Women's Health
Childbirth
Gynecology
Pregnancy Complications
Vitamin D
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