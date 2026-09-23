Pregnancy

Mom's Poor Sleep in Late Pregnancy Linked to Offspring's Obesity Risk in Early Childhood

Children of mothers with the poorest sleep had lower early weight followed by greater growth and significantly greater weight by age 2 years
pregnancy, rest, people and expectation concept - pregnant woman sleeping in bed at home
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Child Development
Pregnancy
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