Pregnancy

Most U.S. Adults Unsure Which Vaccines CDC Recommends During Pregnancy

While women of childbearing age are more knowledgeable, uncertainty remains
nurse giving a vaccine to pregnant woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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