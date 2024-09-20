No Perinatal Risks Seen With Influenza Vaccination in Successive Pregnancies

FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Influenza vaccination in successive pregnancies is not associated with increased risk for prespecified adverse perinatal outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Darios Getahun, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving individuals with at least two successive singleton live-birth pregnancies to examine the association between seasonal influenza vaccination across successive pregnancies and adverse perinatal outcomes. Data were included for 82,055 people with singleton pregnancies between Jan. 1, 2004, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Overall, 54.7 percent of the participants had influenza vaccination in successive pregnancies. The researchers found that vaccination in successive pregnancies was not associated with increased risks for preeclampsia or eclampsia, placental abruption, fever, preterm birth, preterm premature rupture of membranes, chorioamnionitis, or small-for-gestational-age birth compared with individuals not vaccinated in both pregnancies. The observed associations were not modified by interpregnancy intervals or vaccine type.

"The study findings support recommendations to vaccinate people during pregnancy regardless of the interval between any two successive pregnancies and the type of vaccination," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

