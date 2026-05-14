Pregnancy

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Not Linked to Major Congenital Malformations

No associations seen overall or for organ system-specific malformations across dose exposures
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Birth Defects
Drug Use During Pregnancy
NSAIDS
Congenital Heart Disease
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