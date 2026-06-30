Pregnancy

Occupational Standing, Walking, Forward Bending May Be Linked to Miscarriage

Consistent exposure-response relationship seen for forward bending during pregnancy in post-hoc quartile analysis
construction worker
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Women's Health
Miscarriage
Smoking
Pregnancy Complications
logo
www.healthday.com