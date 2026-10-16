Pregnancy

Poorer Maternal Diet Quality Linked to Infantile Colic, Eczema

Seafood intake was associated with significantly lower odds of colic and eczema combined
Poorer Maternal Diet Quality Linked to Infantile Colic, Eczema
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Journal
Child Development
Eczema
Pregnancy Diet
Colic
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