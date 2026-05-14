Pregestationally Assessed Cardiometabolic Biomarkers Tied to Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

THURSDAY, May 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Pregestationally assessed cardiometabolic biomarkers are associated with an increased risk for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP), according to a study published online April 30 in JAMA Network Open.Angelika Qvick, M.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined pregestational cardiometabolic disturbances with regard to the risk for HDP in a prospective cohort study using data from the Apolipoprotein-Related Mortality Risk cohort. The study included nulliparous women aged 18 years or older who had blood biomarker data obtained before their first completed pregnancy.A total of 35,189 women were included, of whom 5.5 percent had HDP, defined as gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, or superimposed preeclampsia. The researchers found that the percentages with HDP were between 5.5 and 12.8 percent in groups identified with pregestational cardiometabolic disturbances, whereas the percentages in the comparison categories were between 4.1 and 5.3 percent. Associations with increased HDP risk were seen for quartile (Q) 4 versus Q1 for total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, haptoglobin, apolipoprotein (Apo) B, ApoB/ApoA1 ratio, and the triglyceride-glucose index (adjusted odds ratios, 1.23, 1.41, 1.19, 1.20, 1.90, 1.59, and 1.21, respectively) in multivariable logistic regression models. There was no association for C-reactive protein or leukocyte counts with HDP risk."Our study shows that early blood tests, which are already used in health care in other contexts, can help identify women at risk long before they become pregnant," lead author Karin Leander, Ph.D., also from the Karolinska Institutet, said in a statement. "In the long term, this could open up new opportunities to prevent pregnancy complications."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter