Pregnancy

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Subsequent Risk for Cardiometabolic-Renal Conditions

Postnatal depression linked to increased rate of all four outcomes by 35 to 56 percent for the latest pregnancy
pregnant pregnancy birth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Kidney Problems
Type 2 Diabetes
Depression
Postpartum
Pregnancy Complications
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
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