Pregnancy

Pregnancy Complications Rare for Women Receiving CAR T-Cell Therapy

Uncomplicated pregnancies reported for women with autoimmune disease who received CAR T-cell treatment
pregnant pregnancy birth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
CAR T-Cell Therapy
Autoimmune Disorders
Newborn Health
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