Pregnancy

Prenatal Coexposure to Smoking, Alcohol Linked to Facial Dysmorphism

Continuous coexposure linked to greatest facial dysmorphism and reduced facial size compared with controls, single exposure
smoking cigarettes alcohol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Cigarette Smoking
Birth Defects
Infants
Alcohol