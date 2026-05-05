Pregnancy

Prenatal Exposure to Benzodiazepines, Z-Hypnotics Not Linked to Psychiatric Disorders in Offspring

Findings seen in offspring after accounting for familial factors
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Mental Health
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Ambien
Lunesta
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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