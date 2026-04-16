Pregnancy

Prenatal Exposure to Buprenorphine Does Not Impair Neurodevelopment

No increased risk for any neurodevelopmental outcomes for children seen with exposure to buprenorphine versus methadone
pregnant pregnancy
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Neurological Disorders
Buprenorphine

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