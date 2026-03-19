Pregnancy

Prenatal Valproate Exposure Tied to Offspring Neurodevelopmental Risks

Zonisamide also associated with increased neurodevelopmental risks
pregnancy pills medication
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Prescription Drugs
Epilepsy
ADHD
Learning Disabilities
Seizures
Intellectual Disability
Adverse Events
Child Behavioral Issues

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