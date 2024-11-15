Prenatal Vitamin D Supplementation Increases Bone Density in Children

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Supplementation with cholecalciferol 1,000 IU/day during pregnancy is associated with greater offspring bone mineral density during childhood, according to a study published in the November issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Rebecca J. Moon, B.M., B.Sc., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined whether gestational vitamin D supplementation increases offspring bone mineral density at ages 6 to 7 years in a post-hoc analysis of the Maternal Vitamin D Osteoporosis Study randomized controlled trial. Pregnant women at <14 weeks of gestation with a singleton pregnancy and serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D of 25 to 100 nmol/L were randomly assigned to receive 1,000 IU/day cholecalciferol or placebo from 14 to 17 weeks of gestation until delivery. Offspring born to participants were invited to the childhood follow-up at ages 4 and 6 to 7 years. A total of 454 children were followed up at age 6 to 7 years; 447 had a usable dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan.

The researchers found that compared with placebo, gestational cholecalciferol supplementation resulted in significantly higher whole-body-less-head bone mineral content, bone mineral density, bone mineral apparent density, and lean mass. At ages 4 and 6 to 7 years, the effect of pregnancy cholecalciferol on bone outcomes was similar.

"This early intervention represents an important public health strategy," Moon said in a statement. "It strengthens children's bones and reduces the risk of conditions like osteoporosis and fractures in later life."

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical and nutrition companies, including Merck, which provided the supplement.

Abstract/Full Text