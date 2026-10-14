Pregnancy

Prepregnancy HPV Vaccination Linked to Lower Risk for Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

Risks lower for preterm birth, SGA; more pronounced risk reduction seen for women vaccinated at younger ages
pregnant pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Hpv
Birth
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Pregnancy Complications
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