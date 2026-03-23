Pregnancy

Preterm Birth Up With Periconceptional GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure for Diabetes

No increased risk for preterm birth seen in association with periconceptional exposure to GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss
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Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Diabetes
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Semaglutide

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