Recommendations Issued for Use of Incretin-Based Meds in Pregnancy

THURSDAY, Oct. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations for the use of incretin-based medications during pregnancy were presented In consensus guidelines published online July 29 in Obesity Reviews.Kate Maslin, Ph.D., R.D., from the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic scoping review to examine the potential risks and benefits of incretin-based medications in relation to preconception, pregnancy, and postnatal health. The review included 34 articles, with a sample size of one to 4,267 exposed pregnancies.The researchers identified evidence for 18 of 32 research questions. Most of the studies related to preconception or pregnancy usage. Exposure throughout pregnancy was reported in three studies, and three examined postpartum usage. Offspring data beyond birth were reported in one (animal) study. No increase in congenital anomalies was reported in any of the studies. Key recommendations include proactive, individual counseling on the risk of conceiving while using incretin-based medications. No clear evidence supports specific washout periods; if not already discontinued, medications should be stopped as soon as pregnancy is confirmed, according to the researchers. Dietary counseling is recommended to optimize nutritional intake and reduce the risk for nutrient deficiencies in women of reproductive potential using incretin-based medications. Incretin-based medication therapy selection should prioritize women with greater metabolic burden and fertility treatment eligibility needs."One key recommendation was that incretin-based medication therapy should not be deliberately continued throughout pregnancy," Maslin said in a statement. "However, for those who may have used the injections without realizing they were pregnant, the current data show no increased risk for congenital anomalies following exposure in early pregnancy, which we hope will be reassuring."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and health technology industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter