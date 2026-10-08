Pregnancy

Recommendations Issued for Use of Incretin-Based Meds in Pregnancy

If not already discontinued, medications should be stopped as soon as pregnancy is confirmed
pregnant pregnancy pills medications
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Nutrition
Child Health
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Women's Health
Birth Control
Children's Health
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Pharmacy
GLP-1 Medications
Pregnancy Complications
Malnutrition
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