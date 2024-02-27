Pregnancy

Repeat Preeclampsia Testing Not Tied to Better Perinatal Outcomes

No benefit seen for stillbirth, early neonatal death, or neonatal unit admission
TUESDAY, Feb. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Repeat placental growth factor (PlGF) testing in pregnant women with suspected preeclampsia is not associated with improved perinatal outcomes, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in The Lancet.

Alice Hurrell, from King's College London, and colleagues assessed whether repeat PlGF-based testing reduces adverse perinatal outcomes in pregnant individuals with suspected preterm preeclampsia. The analysis included 1,253 women with suspected preeclampsia (between 22 weeks and 0 days of gestation and 35 weeks and 6 days of gestation).

The researchers found no significant difference in the primary perinatal composite outcome (stillbirth, early neonatal death, or neonatal unit admission) between revealed repeat PlGF-based testing (31.2 percent) versus concealed repeat PlGF-based testing with usual care (27.8 percent; relative risk, 1.21; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.95 to 1.33). There were four serious adverse events in the revealed repeat PlGF-based testing group and six in the concealed repeat PlGF-based testing group, all deemed unrelated to the intervention.

"In a high-income setting with a low prevalence of adverse outcomes, universal, routine repeat PlGF-based testing of all individuals with suspected pre-eclampsia is not recommended," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to Revvity, QuidelOrtho, and Roche.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

