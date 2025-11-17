Pregnancy

Review Shows No Clear Link Between Maternal Acetaminophen Use and Offspring Autism, ADHD

Current evidence base insufficient to definitively link acetaminophen use in pregnancy with autism, ADHD in offspring
acetaminophen
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Autism
ADHD
Acetaminophen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com