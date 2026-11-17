TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Screening and treating pregnant patients for three common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) twice during pregnancy may lower the risk for preterm birth, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.Andrew Medina-Marino, Ph.D., from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues evaluated whether antenatal STI screening improves birth outcomes. The analysis included 2,247 pregnant adult women (1,910 had live births) who were randomly assigned before 27 weeks' gestation to screening and treatment for Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Trichomonas vaginalis at enrollment, with tests-of-cure (one-time screening); screening and treatment at enrollment, repeated at 30 to 34 weeks (two-time screening); or usual care (syndromic management).The researchers found that the composite outcome of preterm birth (<37 weeks' gestation) or low birth weight (<2,500 g) occurred in 22.9 percent of the one-time screening group (risk ratio [RR], 0.99; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.81 to 1.21) and 20.6 percent of the two-time screening group (RR, 0.89; 95 percent CI, 0.72 to 1.09) compared with 23.2 percent of the standard-of-care group. For the individual components, preterm birth occurred in 18.9 percent of the one-time screening group (RR, 1.00; 95 percent CI, 0.80 to 1.26), 14.5 percent of the two-time screening group (RR, 0.77; 95 percent CI, 0.60 to 0.99), and 18.8 percent of the standard-of-care group, while low birth weight occurred in 14.1 percent (RR, 1.10; 95 percent CI, 0.83 to 1.46), 12.9 percent (RR, 1.01; 95 percent CI, 0.76 to 1.35), and 12.8 percent of groups, respectively."Complications from preterm birth are among the leading causes of death among children under 5 years of age globally," Medina-Marino said in a statement. "This study suggests that testing for STIs during pregnancy could help us find and treat infections that might otherwise go unnoticed, and that screening more than once may be important for reducing the risk of preterm birth."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter