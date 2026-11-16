MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The self-led, digital REducing Levels of AnXiety (RELAX) intervention is effective in helping to reduce anxiety during pregnancy, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open.Colette R. Hirsch, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues evaluated whether a tailored digital intervention can prevent increased anxiety later in pregnancy and postpartum among those at risk due to high levels of repetitive negative thinking. The analysis included 268 participants randomly assigned to the self-led, digital intervention (RELAX), involving 12 sessions (17 minutes each) over four weeks, or to usual care.The researchers found that anxiety was significantly lower for RELAX participants than for usual care participants (mean seven-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale difference, –1.5). At eight weeks, depression (mean Patient Health Questionnaire-9 [PHQ-9] difference, –0.8; and mean Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale difference, –1.1), repetitive negative thinking (mean Repetitive Thinking Questionnaire difference, –2.7), worry (mean Penn State Worry Questionnaire [PSWQ] difference, –3.6), and perinatal anxiety (mean Perinatal Anxiety Screening Scale [PASS] difference, –5.5) were significantly lower, with effects sustained at 36 weeks. RELAX promoted more positive interpretations (mean difference, 2.1) versus usual care that did not mediate effects at eight weeks. Functioning did not differ at eight or 36 weeks (mean Work and Social Adjustment Scale difference, –1.0; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], –2.5 to 0.5 and –0.8; 95 percent CI, –2.7 to 1.2, respectively). At 36 weeks, there were no differences in perinatal anxiety (mean PASS difference, –2.1; 95 percent CI, –5.5 to 1.4), general depression (mean PHQ-9 difference, –0.2; 95 percent CI, –1.2 to 0.9), or worry (mean PSWQ difference, –1.4; 95 percent CI, –4.1 to 1.3)."Pregnancy can be such a cherished and critical time, but it is also a time when everyday situations can cause worry and anxiety," Hirsch said in a statement. "As a digital therapy that can be used by pregnant and birthing people in their own homes, RELAX has the potential to prevent this anxiety escalating when it is still manageable."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter