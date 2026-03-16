Pregnancy

Severe Maternal Morbidity Reported in ~3 Percent of Pregnancies

15.63, 55.02, and 29.34 percent of cases occurred antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum, respectively
pregnant pregnancy face mask
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Morbidity
Pregnancy Complications

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