Pregnancy

Study Reveals No Link Between Prenatal Acetaminophen and Autism or ADHD in Offspring

Sibling-matched analysis showed no association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure with risks in offspring
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Pregnancy
Autism
ADHD
Acetaminophen
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