Pregnancy

Tranexamic Acid Can Prevent Postpartum Hemorrhage in Women With Placenta Previa After C-Section

Modest but statistically significant reduction seen for women with placenta previa undergoing cesarean delivery
C-section, cesarean section
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Cesarean Section
Therapy & Procedures
Bleeding
Pregnancy Complications
Medication
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