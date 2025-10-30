Pregnancy

U.S. Stillbirth Rates Higher Than Previously Reported by CDC

Stillbirth rate 6.8 per 1,000 births; 72.3 percent of stillbirths had at least one clinical risk factor
pregnant pregnancy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Stillbirth
Pregnancy Complications

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com