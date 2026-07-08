Pregnancy

U.S. Study Confirms Link Between Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

HG linked to higher risks for preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, preterm birth, SGA, placental abruption, anemia
nausea vomiting
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Premature Birth
Anemia
Morning Sickness
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
Gestational Hypertension
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