USPSTF Recommends Early Screening for Syphilis in Pregnancy

TUESDAY, Nov. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends early screening for syphilis infection in all pregnant women (grade A recommendation). This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online Nov. 19.

Researchers for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville, Maryland, reviewed new evidence on the benefits and harms of screening and harms of treatment of syphilis infection in pregnant women to update the 2018 USPSTF recommendation. The researchers found that no new studies addressed the effectiveness of screening for reducing congenital syphilis or other adverse outcomes. The harms of screening were addressed in five studies with 51,118 participants; two studies with 130 participants addressed the harms of treatment. Index test positivity varied from 1.0 to 4.8 percent with respect to the harms of screening; false-positive estimates ranged from 0 to 65 percent, varying by screening algorithm and index test. The review did not address the accuracy of screening tests or comparative effectiveness of different screening algorithms.

Based on these findings and using a reaffirmation process, the USPSTF concludes with high certainty that screening asymptomatic pregnant persons for syphilis infection has a substantial net benefit. Consequently, the USPSTF recommends early screening for syphilis infection in all pregnant persons (grade A recommendation).

The draft recommendation statement and evidence review have been posted for public comment. Comments can be submitted from Nov. 19 to Dec. 23, 2024.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement