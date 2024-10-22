USPSTF Recommends Providing Interventions to Support Breastfeeding

TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends providing or referring to interventions that support breastfeeding. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online Oct. 22.

Researchers from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville, Maryland, conducted a systematic review to aid the USPSTF in updating its 2016 recommendation on interventions to support breastfeeding. A total of 290 full-text articles were reviewed for inclusion; 90 randomized clinical trials assessing interventions to support breastfeeding that were initiated in, feasible for, or referable from a primary care setting were included. The researchers found mixed evidence on the effectiveness of breastfeeding support interventions on infant health outcomes, including gastrointestinal outcomes, otitis media, and the number of health care visits for respiratory tract illnesses. More favorable effects were seen in infants born in intervention versus control groups, but few differences were statistically significant. Most of the studies on maternal health outcomes reported better symptom scores among intervention versus control mothers, but differences were not statistically significant. Breastfeeding support interventions were associated with higher rates of any and exclusive breastfeeding at all time points (less than three months, three to less than six months, and six months).

Based on these findings, the USPSTF recommends providing or referring to interventions that support breastfeeding for pregnant and postpartum persons (B recommendation).

The draft evidence review and draft recommendation statement have been posted for public comment. Comments can be submitted from Oct. 22 to Nov. 18, 2024.

