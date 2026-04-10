Pregnancy

Very High Prenatal PFAS Exposure Linked to Childhood Asthma

No associations were seen for high- or intermediate-exposure groups or for exposure with childhood wheeze
asthma child asian respiratory
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Asthma
Allergies
Water Pollution
PFAS
Pregnancy Complications

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