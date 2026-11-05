Vitamin C Supplements in Pregnancy May Boost Infant Emotional Well-Being

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Lower vitamin C intake during pregnancy may influence infant emotional well-being, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in Developmental Psychology.Elizabeth K. Wood, from the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, and colleagues investigated whether prenatal vitamin C mediates the association between maternal prenatal distress and infant negative affect (NA). The analysis included 302 pregnant participants with data on prenatal vitamin C supplementation and three 24-hour dietary recalls.The researchers found that higher prenatal maternal distress predicted higher infant NA at 6 months of age (β = 0.21). When adjusting for covariates, prenatal vitamin C supplementation mediated the association between maternal prenatal distress and infant NA (indirect β = 0.02) in structural equation modeling, but dietary vitamin C intake did not."A strong body of research shows that the intrauterine environment shapes cardiometabolic health. We're now learning how it also influences brain development and infant behavioral health," Wood said in a statement. "If there are evidence-based recommendations we can make to support patients during pregnancy and promote healthy brain development in their babies, that's something we want to pursue and make widely accessible."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter