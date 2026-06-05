Pregnancy

Wearable Ultrasound Patch Provides Continuous Fetal Monitoring

Continuous monitoring data from pregnant women aligned with stratified perinatal conditions
pregnancy test and ultrasound film
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
High Blood Pressure
Imaging Devices
Gestational Diabetes
Ultrasound
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
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